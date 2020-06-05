The new suspect in the Madeleine McCann case is being investigated over the disappearance of another girl in Germany.

Five-year-old Inga Gehricke vanished during a family barbecue in 2015.

The 43-year-old who is known as Christian B is a convicted child sex offender currently in a German prison, and has emerged as a suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance 13 years ago.

German officials believe she’s dead, and are treating it as a murder investigation.

British police have received hundreds of phone calls and emails since launching a new appeal over the disappearance of Madeleine on Wednesday.

Mark Williams-Thomas is a journalist who’s worked on this and says there’s been a shift in who’s investigating it.

He said: “Madeleine went missing in Portugal and it was being investigated by them, and

of course the British authorities then got involved.

“It has now passed the goblet from Portugal over to Germany- and Germany are taking the lead in relation to this.”