MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre has announced the introduction of autism friendly retail hours.

The aim of this new initiative is to ensure a more inclusive shopping experience by regulating and reducing the amount of sensory stimulation taking place for people with autism.

Reduced noise and lighting levels, priority seating, online social stories and the availability of ear defenders are among some of the measures being introduced by the programme which will run each Sunday between 12pm and 2pm.

The Centre partnered with AsIAm, Ireland’s national autism charity and advocacy organisation to participate in a training session to gain a better insight into autism and to learn how best to engage with customers with the condition in an effort to resolve common challenges.