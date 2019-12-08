A man in his 30s has died following a late night collision on the M9.

Gardaí in Naas are investigating the collision which occurred at Greenhills near Kilcullen in Co. Kildare.

A male pedestrian (mid 30s) was fatally injured when he was struck by a car. The man was pronounced dead at scene and his body has been removed to Naas General Hospital. The male driver of the car was uninjured.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are en route to the scene, and the M9 southbound between junction 1 and junction 2 is closed at present to allow for examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who may have travelled on the M9 southbound between junction 1 and junction 2 prior to the collision or who may have witnessed the collision or who may have camera footage of the collision to contact them as Naas Garda Station on 045 – 884300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.