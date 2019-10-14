The M8 motorway is closed northbound this evening until further notice following the heavy rain today.

AA Roadwatch is reporting “severe flooding” on the route between J12 Mitchelstown and J11 Cahir South.

Gardai are at the scene and are directing traffic.

Twitter user Kay English Curtin earlier reported “total bedlam” on the motorway.

Total bedlam on the M8 this evening at skeheenarinky, #Tipperary #floods pic.twitter.com/o28QB3l5cK — Kay English Curtin (@KayCurtin1) October 14, 2019