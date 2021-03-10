The woman responsible for the recent high-speed M50 car chase around Dublin city is reported to be holidaying in sunny Spain.

24-year-old Gemma Greene has posted snaps on her social media similar to that of a pre-pandemic getaway, jet setting through Dublin airport, driving down a motorway and boozing it up it Barcelona.

The 24-year-old was named as the manic M50 driver who led gardai on a high-speed chase through Dublin causing chaos when she live-streamed the incident online.

Ms Greene, who was being pursued by up to 20 Garda cars and a helicopter, was heard singing, listening to music and taunting gardai in the live-streamed video of the chase.

The footage showed dozens of garda cars chasing her from Ballymun to Bray, Co Wicklow and all the way back to Dublin again.

According to social media, she has since gone for a trip overseas during level 5 lockdown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@g.g_420_)

Her supposed trip to Spain comes a week on from when gardaí dramatically arrested her following the chase that hit headlines across the country.

Now the woman, who is facing a court date in connection to the high-speed car chase, is sharing photos with her followers online of a supposed trip to Spain.

In the last hour, she has posted that she will be taking a break from social media saying “going off this for a while, too much heat on me atm.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@g.g_420_)

Image: Instagram g.g_420_

=