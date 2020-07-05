By Joel Slattery

The Licensed Vintners Association has said that crowds gathering outside pubs in Dublin yesterday evening put the public health in danger.

There were reportedly over 250 people on Dame Lane in Dublin’s south inner city.

Publicans are being warned breaches of the public health regulations could lead to garda support being withdrawn when their licence is up for renewal.

Local city councillor Mannix Flynn described the behaviour of some, breaching social distancing as “reckless”.

The LVA added that the group “utterly condemns” the scenes, that spread on social media yesterday evening.

“This is in no way acceptable and completely jeopardises public health, given the lack of social distancing observed,” the group said in a statement.

“We are reminding pubs who are serving takeout of their responsibilities. Legal advice issued by the gardaí in May said that any drinks purchased as takeaways must be consumed more than 100 metres from the pub which sold the alcohol.

The drinking on the streets is “potentially extremely damaging to public health,” they added.

“It also has a negative impact on the efforts being made by responsible businesses who are beginning the process of recovery.”

The LVA said that they support any efforts from the gardaí to manage the issue