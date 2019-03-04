According to reports this evening, actor Luke Perry has died.

He was known for his roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale.

It’s reported the 52 died after suffering a stroke.

The actor is survived by his son Jack and daughter Sophie, from his marriage to his ex-wife Rachel Sharp.

Elsewhere,

The Prodigy star Keith Flint has been found dead at the age of 49.

Police were called to his home in Essex early on Monday morning.

Essex Police said a 49-year-old man had been found dead and that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Share it:













Don't Miss