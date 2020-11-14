A Waterford based online tribute to The Dubliners Luke Kelly will also act as a fundraiser for the homeless.

Music Icon Luke Kelly passed away in 1984 and he would have turned 80 this month.

As Christmas season approaches, the money raised tonight will go towards families in Waterford living in homelessness.

To mark the occasion, Waterford musicians are coming together to pay tribute to his life in an online event to be streamed Saturday 14th of November at 9pm

They have teamed up with Focus Ireland and the Simon Community to raise funds for famlies living in homelessness.

Michael Doyle Co-Organiser says ‘musicians can bring an extra smile to children and families this Christmas’ adding that ‘we are appealing for people to be as supportive as possible and hopefully we can make an impact for many people this Christmas’