Petmania stores in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford, along with competition partner’s BETA, have named their representatives for the 2020 Petmania Puppy of the Year competition. Patch will represent Carlow, Indie will represent Kilkenny, Ellie represents Wexford while Kiki represents Waterford.

Now the adorable puppies will go forward for the chance to win the national title and scoop up prizes worth over €1,500 including a luxury staycation to the dog-friendly Enniscoe House, Mayo with its humans thanks to Ireland’s Blue Books.

The 2020 Puppy of the year competition received a massive 31,051 votes.

The competition was ruff… but the four puppies beat off a talented pack of local dogs and will now go forward into the Grand Final to be adjudicated on by a panel of experts. The national winner in the Petmania Puppy of the Year 2020 will become the face of the brand for 2020/21 and receive prizes worth over €1,500. The winner will be announced via Petmania’s social media channels on Friday 20th November 2020. The top five puppies representing each county will received a qualifier’s rosette and gift from the competition partner, BETA.

Emily Miller, Marketing Manager with Petmania Ireland said, “We will be looking for an extraordinary puppy that is smart, agile and had a great temperament. Every year it is such a tough decision but only one puppy can be named Petmania Puppy of the Year 2020. Best of luck to Patch and all the contestants.”

