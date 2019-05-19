The National Lottery is appealing to its Lotto players in Co Louth to check their tickets this morning after last night’s Jackpot of €6.1m was won with the winning ticket bought in the Wee County.

This valuable Lotto ticket was sold at Tesco Extra on Donore Road, Drogheda.

It is the fourth time this year that the Lotto jackpot has been won and the second of those the winning ticket has been bought in Co Louth.

“Co Louth may be Ireland’s smallest county but when it comes to Lotto wins it is really punching above its weight,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

“So far this year, half of our Lotto jackpot wins have come from the ‘Wee County’. Louth has always done well when it comes to Lotto wins. A recent review conducted by the National Lottery shows Louth is the luckiest county.”

The Luckiest Counties Survey, conducted by the National Lottery showed that Louth has had 78 lucky Lotto jackpot winners who have won in excess of €97 million between them.

“We are calling on all our Lotto players in Louth, particularly those who play in Drogheda to carefully check their tickets to see if they have won this life-changing prize,” the spokesperson emphasised.