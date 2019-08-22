It was a Wednesday night to remember for one customer in County Waterford after their four lucky numbers rolled out of the machine in the Irish Lottery draw.

The client called into their local BoyleSports shop and placed a tiny stake of €1 on numbers 13, 23, 25 and 44 to land in the main Irish Lottery draw that evening.

When all the numbers appeared on the screen, the Waterford native couldn’t believe their luck as their loose change had just transformed into a whopping sum of cash.

It turned out to be a highly profitable Wednesday evening and the champagne was popped open as the customer returned home after exchanging their €1 docket for €7,501.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Well done to our Waterford customer who had a Wednesday night to remember after they transformed €1 into a handsome €7,501. We wish our client the best of luck with their winnings and happy spending”.