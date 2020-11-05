A lucky Lotto player in Co. Waterford is Ireland’s newest millionaire after winning the top prize of €1 million on last night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw (Wednesday 4th November)

A National Lottery spokesperson said it will reveal the name of the winning store on Friday and said:

“It’s good news for anyone in Waterford who bought a ticket for last night’s Lotto draw. This means that the National Lottery has made two millionaires in the past 24 hours, after another €1 million prize was won in Dublin on Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw. With our ‘Fortnight of Fortunes’ event we promised to make at least five new millionaires by 13th November – well now we know we’ll have at least six!”

The spokesperson continued: “As with any prize win over €1 million, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink in. If you are the lucky ticketholder, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”

The winning numbers were 6, 21, 23, 25, 32, 38 and 18.