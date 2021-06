There are 529 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic.

86 patients are in hospital with the virus.

28 Covid patients are in intensive care – which is the lowest figure since before Christmas.

As of midnight, Thursday 3 June, we are reporting 529* confirmed cases of #COVID19. 28 in ICU. 86 in hospital. *Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) June 4, 2021