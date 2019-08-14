The inaugural Love Sensation festival takes place this weekend at Royal Hospital Kilmainham and here’s everything you need to know.

The new LGBT friendly music festival boasts impressive headliners such as Lily Allen, Clean Bandit, Le Galaxie and a host of RuPaul Drag Race Queens.

Drag aerobics, a sing-along social and live recording of top podcast, Popsessed will also take place over both days so screenshot the below stage times and save to your phone.

The festival’s host, Panti Bliss

Here’s everything you need to know:

Stage Times

On Saturday, August 17, the Love Sensation proceedings will kick off at 2 pm on the George and Dance stages.

Headliner Kelis will be on the main stage at 7.45pm, followed by Lily Allen at 9.15pm.

On Sunday, August 18, homegrown DJs Kelly-Anne Byrne ad Jenny Greene will be spinning tunes from 4 pm.

Main acts Gossip will be on stage at 7.45pm, with dance stars Clean Bandit closing things out at 9.15pm.

Are tickets still available?

Yes, both individual day tickets ( €67.50) and weekend tickets (€116.25) are still available from Ticketmaster.

How do I get there?

Luas

Pop on the Luas (red line) to Heuston Station; it’s less than a 10 minute walk to the grounds of the RHK/IMMA via Military Road from there.

Walk

The Royal Hospital, Kilmainham is easily accessible from Dublin city centre (30 min walk).

Bus

Buses that go within walking distance of RHK include:

40 From Charlestown Shopping Centre to Liffey Valley Shopping Centre

68/a From Hawkins St. Towards Newcastle / Greenogue Business Park

69 From Hawkins St. Towards Rathcoole

79/a Aston Quay to Spiddal Park / Park West (79a)

There will be no car parking on site.

What can I bring?

Only bags A4 size or smaller will be permitted to the festival.

As displayed on their website:

Vibes yes, drugs no. Mates yes, booze no

All bags will be checked and no alcohol or illegal substances will be permitted.

Anything else? We’d advise giving their gorge FAQ’s a read.