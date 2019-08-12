Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about the online abuse she has received since she left the villa over three weeks ago.

Speaking exclusively to OK! Magazine, the Youtuber said that she knew she was going to get her “fair share of hate” but never thought it would be to this extent.

To be called fake and all these horrible names like ‘Money-Mae’ when I haven’t actually done anything wrong was a shock. It is hard to hear

“I did [read the negative comments] at the start but then I had to stop; I think it’s best not to”

The 20-year-old also said that she is having the same [post-Love Island] after-care as the other members of this year’s cast and has found that it has helped.

Some of the stuff that’s been said about me is pretty vile. There are death threats, which really isn’t nice

She went on to say despite the hate, nothing can burst the “happy bubble” she is in.

Hague’s boyfriend and fellow Islander, Tommy Fury also spoke in the interview about the online abuse she has received.

“It’s horrible. I hate seeing Molly get trolled,” he said.

“I think people are jealous. I’ve been living with her for the past two months and she’s the most genuine and nicest girl I’ve ever met.”

The pair also discuss Molly-Mae’s feud with fellow islander Anton Danyluk.

The full interview is published in OK! magazine on Tuesday, August 13