The 88th annual National Ploughing Championships gets underway in Fenagh, Co. Carlow this morning.

Up to 300-thousand people are expected to attend the event over the next three days.

Sheep shearing, fashion shows, vintage ploughing, baking competitions and craft demonstrations will return to the National Ploughing Championships this year.

All sectors of the food chain are represented from farmers to artisan food producers, craft beer makers and celeb chefs.

Organisers have pledged to go Green this year. No waste from the event will end up in landfill, food waste will be converted into electricity and caterers won’t be handing out single-use plastics.

Love Island Winner, Greg O’Shea is due to take part in Gra Island which is being held by the National Dairy Council.

The event in Ballintrane, Fenagh will be opened by President Michael D Higgins today.