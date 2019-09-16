Louis Walsh says he wouldn’t let Dermot Bannon remodel his home…

The X-Factor judge admits he’s not a fan of the programme Room To Improve.

Louis Walsh says he wouldn’t even let Bannon into his home, arguing: “my home is nice and I have my own taste”.

”How many times a week do you use this?”#RoomtoImprove pic.twitter.com/Lq6Rdc3aZo — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) September 15, 2019



Last night’s episode saw Dermot visit Borrisoleigh in Tipp where Joe’s bachelor pad was remodelled ahead of his and Mary’s wedding.

The adorable couple was undoubtedly one of our favourites of the series yet. Joe and Mary first set eyes on each other way back in 1993, but had been living separately since with wife Mary holding firm that she wouldn’t move in with her new hubby until the house saw some renovation work.

Despite an inevitable disagreement with architect Dermot Bannon and some tough DoneDeal.ie bargaining, the couple ended up with a gorgeous home courtesy of the ever-inventive architect.