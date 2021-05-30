A lotto jackpot of over €2.4 million was won on Saturday night, the National Lottery have confirmed.

The total amount won was €2,469,871 and the winning numbers were 9, 15, 28, 34, 39, 46, and the bonus ball was 26.

The #Lotto Jackpot of €2,469,871 has been won in tonight’s draw! ✨#ItCouldBeYou pic.twitter.com/cXN3EPvCQd — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) May 29, 2021

The National Lottery has not yet confirmed where the ticket was sold.

Lotto players are being urged to check their tickets, and to contact the National Lottery if they are the lucky winner.