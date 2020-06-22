A lorry is ablaze on the M9 Waterford to Dublin motorway southbound.

The MAN lorry is stationary on the hard shoulder between Junction 10 (Knocktopher) and Junction 11 (Mullinavat), Co. Kilkenny.

Thomastown Garda Station has confirmed to Beat that there are no injuries in relation to the incident.

Diversions are in place and extra care is advised in the area as smoke may affect visibility.

Emergency services are at the scene.

We’ll have more information as we get it.