The remnants of record breaking Hurricane Lorenzo is expected to gradually track northeastwards in the direction of Ireland in the coming days.

Met Éireann has issued an advisory to say the exact track and severity of the system once it nears land is still uncertain.

Overnight the hurricane reached category 5 status but that has droppped back to a 4 classification.

Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann, Evelyn Cusack, says the tail-end of the hurricane may not reach Ireland until late in the week: