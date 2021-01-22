British police have raided a wedding with 400 guests in north London.

Officers were called to a school building in Stamford Hill last night and found the windows had been covered up.

The organiser could face a fine of €11,000 while five others were handed fines worth around €250.

London is currently under Tier 4 under UK’s lockdown restrictions which means ‘stay at home’.

Meanwhile, tougher penalties are being brought-in for those who go to lockdown house parties.

Assistant chief constable of Lincolnshire Police – Kerrin Wilson welcomes tougher action.

“People are very worried out there because of that small minority of people who are flouting the rules and they are just not taking heed of the restrictions that are out there.

“We do need the tools to be able to try and tackle some of this and the stronger fines will certainly help.”

Back home, the Tanaiste says the current Level 5 Covid 19 restrictions can’t be eased as case numbers are still too high.

It comes as NPHET warns the government there could be as many as 1,000 deaths from COVID this month.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan wrote to the Minister for Health last week to say optimistic projections will still see between 800 and 1,600 new cases a day at the end of January.

Leo Varadkar has told the Dail the numbers are still too high.

“We are still seeing more that 2,000 cases per day, more than 200 people are in ICU, about 2,000 in our hospitals.

“People are starting to fall slightly in terms of cases and hospitalizations but not at the pace we would like.”

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s lockdown was extended yesterday for 1 month until the 5th of March.