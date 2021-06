The third lockdown had the biggest physical and mental impact on 18 to 24-year-olds, according to new research.

A survey, carried out by the Irish Society of Chartered Physiotherapists, found that almost 60% of people felt more fed-up during this year’s lockdown than the previous two.

Respondents over the age of 55 were found to have dealt better mentally and physically to restrictions while Dubliners reported higher levels of stress than the rest of the country.