A Waterford TD says the location of the Headquarters for the Technological University for the South East (TUSE) has been “parked for now”.

The Labour Party in Waterford released a statement this morning demanding that the HQ be set up in the Deise, after reports that it will be based in Kilkenny instead.

Sinn Fein’s David Cullinane says that particular issue isn’t on the agenda at the moment:

“Well we have a joint executive group in place, but obviously that will become a single executive group in time.”

“But it seems from the meeting this morning that they have parked what will be the thorny issue of the headquarters…….that will be an issue for the University itself.”