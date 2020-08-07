Localised Covid-19 restrictions could be imposed in Kildare, Laois and Offaly later today.

Over 70s and the medically vulnerable in the three counties have been advised against using public transport.

226 cases have been confirmed there over the past two weeks, while 80 workers at one food plant in Kildare have tested positive for the virus.

There’s a stark warning for people in Kildare, Laois and Offaly this morning: take urgent action if you have any Covid-19 symptoms and double down on your efforts.

Everyone in these counties over 70, or who is medically vulnerable should immediately limit the numbers they are in contact with.

In the past 2 weeks, 226 cases, mainly in meat plants, have come from these three counties, almost half of all recent cases.

O Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe has suspended all operations following 80 cases among workers, while A further 42 are being tested.

We know there will be at least 60 new cases confirmed in Kildare, Offaly and Laois this evening.

Now the question is whether some form of localised lockdowns could be introduced.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer says he will be back with further guidance for people in these counties later today, once the confirmed cases start coming in.