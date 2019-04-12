Local County Council’s around Ireland are using the tag #YourCouncilDay on all their social media accounts to talk about some of the services that they provide.

From traffic wardens to librarians, from waste management to administration, Councils have a very broad remit and wants to show the public what a typical day looks like across all their services.

Along with shouting out to people whose dedication and hard-work may go unappreciated.

Use the tag throughout the day and talk to them about the services they are providing in your community.