After months of lockdown, Live theatre returned to a number of venues in the South East this week.

Wexford based Billy Roche was the first in the region to bring the curtain up on a live performance with his “red guitar tour” at Wexford arts centre.

On Tuesday, the Watergate theatre welcomed audiences back for the first time to see Rough Magic theatre company’ production of “Solar Bones”, as part of the Kilkenny arts festival.

While on Thursday, it was the turn of Theatre Royal Waterford to finally raise its curtain again, with a production of “Before” from Fishamble theatre company.

At the end of his one man show , well known actor Pat Kinevan thanked the people of the Deise for coming out to support the arts.

Manager of the Theatre Royal Waterford says it’s brilliant that people have come out again to experience live theatre:

“They were just truly delighted to be here.”

“To be given the opportunity to enjoy live theatre again,and I suppose that was our question over the last few months, will people come? People did come and will continue to come.”

“Thank you for trusting what the theatre has done, and will continue to do.”