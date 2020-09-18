By Tomas Doherty

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is announcing further Covid-19 restrictions in Co Dublin

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is announcing new public health measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in Dublin, which is continuing to see a rapid rise in infections.

The capital will now move into Level 3 of the Government’s Covid-19 plan from midnight tonight. Level 3 restrictions mean Dublin will be subject to tighter rules than the rest of the country.

The measures include a ban on social or family gatherings indoors or outdoors, additional restrictions on indoor dining, as well as people being told not to travel outside the county. No matches or events will be allowed and no spectators will be permitted at any games that take place.

More to follow…