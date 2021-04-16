By Joleen Murphy

Bob Geldof is in talks to create a LiveAid-style event to fund Covid-19 vaccines in poorer countries.

It is over 35 years since the original Live-Aid was broadcast to the world, raising over 120 million dollars for famine relief in Africa.

Pop icons such as Queen, Elton John, Madonna, U2 and many many more got together to put on the global performance of a life time for an extremely worthy cause.

They preformed on stage at Wembley Stadium in London to a crowd of 70,000 and at Philadelphia’s JFK Stadium, where 100,000 spectators were in attendance.

Geldof was later knighted by Queen Elizabeth for his charitable efforts to bring the world together and help those in need.

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown told the BBC he spoke to the singer about arranging a new campaign in partnership with the People’s Vaccine Alliance to facilitate those in the developing world with vaccinations.

Mr Brown says the low vaccination levels in these areas is a “form of apartheid” and called on the G7 nations to commit 25 billion euro a year to the global vaccination drive.