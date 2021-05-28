Kevin Galvin

The Road Safety Authority are confident that they can clear the test theory backlog – currently standing at over 110,000 – in three months, once normal service is resumed.

Speaking to Beat News, Brian Farrell from the RSA also said that they will be opening 15 new centres to help clear the driving test backlog to the usual two weeks by the end of 2021.

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath this week blasted the ‘ineptitude’ of the RSA and the Department of Transport, saying that the decision not to designate the driver theory test an essential service, and instructing it to close during the current health crisis was ‘crippling’ Ireland’s economy.

“Look, we’re as frustrated as our customers not to be able to offer our customers our normal service” said Farrell to Beat News.

“But what we have said is that, once we are given the green light to open up, we’re going to significantly ramp up our resources, and the number of tests we’re offering from 15,000 pre-COVID per month, to 50,000. So, in effect, when you have over 100,000 people waiting for a test, we can clear the backlog in three months.

“So I think we have really thrown the kitchen sink at adding the additional capacity and resources towards the Driver Theory Tests.”

Farrell also said for the ‘small number of cases’ where people have been asked to take their theory tests in centres far from their location, they should contact the RSA and reschedule, and that this will not push them to the back of the queue.

“Not at all, and I suppose something else to mention as well is that anyone who has a booking for a physical location, that if they go for an online appointment, that the appointment in the physical centre is transferred, and that spot is free up for someone else to take.”

The online tests are run through the ProProctor system, which gives an invigilator access to the person’s webcam and microphone for the duration of their theory test, to ensure applicants can’t cheat by having someone prompting answers, or using a second screen.

However, this system – as pointed out by Tech Editor of the Irish Independent Adrian Weckler – is solely available for Windows computers and on Google Chrome, despite the ProProctor website claiming the system can be used on iOs systems.

A key software component which is required to use the ProProctor software is not currently supported by Apple MAC devices. The exam will be available for Apple MAC devices in the next phase of the project which will be rolled out later this year. — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) May 26, 2021

This ‘key software component’ is due to accessibility issues, for those who need questions read out to them.

However, the ProProctor system is just a temporary stopgap, as the Authority are currently working on setting up their own online test system, that would permanently offer an alternative to visiting a physical test centre in the future.

Farrell also confirmed that the RSA would be opening up 18 new ‘supplementary’ driving test centres, to accommodate an extra 40 driver testers, bringing the total amount of driving testers in Ireland to 178.

You can hear our full interview with Brian Farrell below: