A Kilkenny-native is raffling his “dream home” near Freshford, after his young daughter was diagnosed with Cancer.

Mark Keoghan and his wife Lucy, who live in the UK, decided that “life is precious…we have decided to sell our home in Kilkenny.”

Their daughter Mollie, who is 7 year’s old, was diagnosed with Leukemia in July, and Mark spoke to Dean Egan about why they decided to raffle their home as a result.

You can read more about the raffle here;