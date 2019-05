Not all allegations of suspected child abuse in the South East were reported to Gardaí.

That’s the findings of a review into Tusla Child Protection services in Carlow, Kilkenny and South Tipperary.

It also found delays of up to nearly a year in carrying out inquiries, that should have been completed in five days.

Tanya Ward is Chief Executive of the Children’s Rights Alliance – speaking to Beat news she says initial assements were taking longer to be carried out: