The New Ross Bypass is on schedule to open later this year.

Linking Waterford to Wexford the construction is set to save on journey time and cut out traffic tailbacks.

Once completed, it will become Ireland’s longest bridge and is set to open in the fourth quarter of the year.

Sean Dobbs is Project Liason, speaking to Beat news, he says it’s ‘history in the making’.

Listen to the full interview below:

Image credit: Facebook