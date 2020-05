Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have docked at the international space station…. slightly ahead of schedule.

The pair successfully launched their rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida yesterday.

The Dragon capsule, which is operated by the private SpaceX company, delivered them onto the station’s bow section at around a quarter past three.

They were welcomed by astronaut Chris Cassidy who has been on the station since April.

You can listen to their arrival below: