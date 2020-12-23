Scenes from last year’s BuskAid appeal

One of Beat’s very own is again bringing Waterford artists together to raise money for charity, even if this year’s circumstances are different.

The buskers of BuskAid, performing on the streets for charity, has been one of the new Suirside Christmas traditions, sadly ended this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Charity began five years ago, founded by Beat presenter Tadhg Williams, which brings together local artists, to entertain the people of Waterford, as well as raising vital funds for local organisations.

This year they have invited the people of Waterford to take part in two challenges this year.

For those who are active, enjoying the outdoors and doing a 5K for BuskAid is asked, sharing their progress and our donation link with their friends online.

While the group are also challenging people to Busk From Your Bedroom – perform a song in your bedroom, upload it to social media, share the donation link and nominate a couple of friends to do the same.

A host of online events are also set for Christmas week, with the biggest being BuskAid Live.

Live-streamed from the Waterford In Your Pocket Facebook page, the concert will be a telethon-style celebration of the best of Waterford talent.

The group are encouraging every family or household in Waterford to gather around your laptop or television screen together with a few drinks next to the fire, and celebrate Christmas and BuskAid, while helping support local charities.

Since 2015 BuskAid has raised over €22,000 for local homelessness charities in Waterford at Christmas. The campaign has grown year after year and is Waterford’s only busking festival, nationally recognized for the work it’s done in the past four year.

The event’s main benefactors are the Tinteán Housing Association. which offers women and families accommodation with support, providing them with the necessary skills and help they need to leave homelessness behind.

“It’s not just a shelter, it’s not just temporary accommodation” said Williams, speaking to Beat News. “They’ll take people in for 18 months, they address the situation that brought them into homelessness.

“And they’ll find an exit path for that person, out of homelessness”

You can find our interview in full with Tadhg, by clicking the link below.