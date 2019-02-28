Concerns are being raised across the globe about the so-called “Momo Challenge” which has been linked to suicidal behavior.

Primarily targeted at children and young adults – the challenge involves users receiving instructions to chat with a stranger via an unknown number on whatsapp.

If a player refuses to follow orders, “Momo” replies with a series of violent images and threats.

Rory Canellen is a Therapist and Clinical Coordinator with Suicide Prevention Charity Teac Tom in Kilkenny.

Dean from Beat news spoke to Rory about what parents can do if they are worried about the “Momo Challenge”

