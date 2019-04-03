A Carlow mother has made a desperate plea to have her ongoing housing issue resolved.

Katie currently lives in a two-storey house, caring for her son who has Muscular Dystrophy, and who can no longer make it upstairs.

As a result, the 10-year-old has to sleep in the kitchen of their house, and relies on their facilities downstairs.

The pair are due to move into a bungalow, but the date for that has been pushed back 3 times.

In a statement to Beat news today, Carlow County Council says they are working directly with the affected parties on the issue.

Ryan is currently awaiting an operation that can only be carried out when he lives in suitable housing to facilitate his recovery.

Ryan’s aunt Emma spoke to Dean from Beat news about their situation:

Emma posted pictures on social media to show the conditions her sister has to live in with her son; which included moving his bedroom into their kitchen.

