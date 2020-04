Lisa Smith, a former member of the Defence Forces who is accused of being a member of ISIS, has been remanded on bail until July 17th.

The case against the mother of one from Dundalk, was adjourned at Dublin District Court today for three months.

Ms Smith denies the charge against her, that she was a member of unlawful terrorist group ISIS, between October 28th, 2015 and December 1st 2019.