Lisa Smith is due back in court this morning after being charged with a terror related offence last week.

The former soldier from Dundalk, Co. Louth is accused of being part of a jihadist terrorist group.

Lisa Smith was arrested on arrival back to Ireland from Turkey earlier this month.

After being questioned for a number of days, the 37 year old mother of one was charged and brought before Dublin District Court this day last week.

She’s accused of being a member of Islamic State on dates between Oct 28 2015 and Dec 1 2019.

After her bail application was turned down, she was remanded to the women’s wing of Mountjoy Prison but she has since been moved to Limerick prison where it’s understood she’s being held in a secure segregation unit at the request of her legal team.

Her daughter is being cared for by relatives.

Ms. Smith is due back in court later this morning.