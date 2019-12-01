Photo: ITV

Former member of the Defence Forces Lisa Smith and her daughter have arrived back in Ireland from Turkey.

The 38-year-old Dundalk woman travelled to Syria in 2016 to join the so-called Islamic State group had been deported from Turkey and faces questioning by gardaí upon her arrival to Dublin Airport..

Turkish Airlines flight 1975 from Istanbul landed shortly after 10am this morning.

Gardaí are waiting at the airport and it is expected she will be taken to a garda station to be interviewed about suspected terrorist offences.

It has been confirmed that she will be detained and a file will be prepared and sent to the DPP.

Speaking at the Dublin Mid West by-election count yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that social services would protect and help care for Ms Smith and her baby daughter when lands back on Irish soil, but he also suggested that gardaí may prosecute her after her return from the Middle East.