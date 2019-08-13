A “limited number” of terrace tickets for Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling final have gone on public sale.

Tickets for the final are distributed through GAA clubs and county boards across the country, with the majority going to the competing counties, but some Nally Terrace tickets have come up for sale online.

The tickets are priced at €45.

Kilkenny and Tipperary are meeting in the final for the seventh time in 11 years, including one replay in 2014.

Kilkenny are also in the minor final, where they face three-in-a-row chasers Galway.

You can buy tickets here.