A 34-year-old Limerick man will appear in court again on Tuesday after the discovery of a suspect device in Moyross in Limerick.

Anthony McNamara, of Ballygrennan Close, Moyross, has been charged with making an explosive substance on an unknown date.

Garda Denis O’Leary told Limerick District Court how the suspect device was discovered in a wheelie bin outside Mr McNamara’s home during a planned search at around 10.30am on Thursday morning.

It was described as a metal cylinder, containing a fuse and an explosive substance, which was wrapped in a pair of gloves.

The Army Bomb Disposal Team was called, the area was cordoned off and surrounding houses were evacuated.

They made safe a viable pipe bomb and the scene was declared free of explosives just before 3pm.

Mr McNamara has been refused bail and has been remanded in custody to appear before Limerick District Court this coming Tuesday.

