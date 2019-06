If you like to do some stalking on Facebook, you may be careful going forward.

A new feature means users can now like other people’s pictures by double tapping.

The new action – which is similar to Instagram – was introduced to replace how you would have zoomed in on an image previously.

If you regularly think “who’s yer wan with him?” and you double tap to investigate further, you may get yourself caught out.

Be careful out there folks, it’s a changing world.