By Dean Egan.

Lidl has announced that it will be the first nationwide supermarket to sell antigen tests in stores across the country.

They will cost €24.99 per pack of 5 test kits and there will be a limit of 5 packs per customer.

The announcement follows the retailer’s commitment to offer all 6,000 employees on the island a free weekly antigen test from the beginning of April.

Limitations of COVID-19 antigen testing

According to the HSE, no test is 100% accurate. All tests have limitations.

The antigen test is less accurate than the COVID-19 PCR test.

The test will find the virus in most people who have symptoms. But in some cases, it may not pick up that you have the virus.