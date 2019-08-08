Lidl is the first retailer in Ireland to launch a reusable bag for loose fruit and vegetables across its stores.

The bags, which will cost 99c for two, will go on sale at their 162 stores nationwide from September.

The green bags are a reusable alternative to single-use small fruit and veg bags.

Lidl has committed to several ambitious plastic reduction targets, including using 20% less plastic packaging by 2022 and having 100% recyclable own-brand packaging by 2025.

Additionally, it offers customers in-store recycling stations and has discontinued the sale of single-use plastic items including drinking straws, disposable plates, cups and cutlery.

Deirdre Ryan, Head of CSR at Lidl Ireland said: “We are delighted to be the first Irish retailer to introduce reusable bags for loose fruit and veg for our customers.

This announcement is the latest step on our journey to tackle the important issue of plastic waste.

We have already implemented several plastic waste reduction initiatives such as our recycling stations in stores, ending the sale of many single-use plastic items and the removal of unrecyclable black plastics from numerous categories across our range.

“We re grateful for our customers support on this journey and hope that they support this latest initiative as we continue to respond to their concerns about plastic waste,” she said.