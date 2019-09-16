In 2018, Lidl Ireland formed a partnership with Jigsaw Ireland – The National Centre for Youth Mental Health, pledging to raise €1 million over three years.

Lidl support Jigsaw, and Jigsaw supports us all, to find ways to really listen to young people about their mental health.

Every day, across 13 dedicated service centres nationwide, Jigsaw provide early intervention mental health supports to young people aged 12 – 25, working to create an Ireland where every young person’s mental health is valued and supported.

How?

This is where Jigsaw’s One Good Adult campaign comes in. Jigsaw believe we all can play a part in supporting youth mental health by just being there, providing young people the time and space they need to talk and by just… listening. The importance of someone that is available and willing to listen without judgement when they need it cannot… be… understated.

Anyone can be One Good Adult… Mother, Father, Uncle, Big sister, Big brother, Coach, Teacher, Friend’s parent… Anyone.

You just need to…listen.

More info at Lidl.ie/onegoodadult

Jigsaw and lidl Ireland – More For Youth