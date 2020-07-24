Lidl Ireland’s supplier development programme, Kickstart, has returned for the fourth consecutive year bringing the retailer’s customers 68 new Irish-made products.

This year’s programme features two Tipp-based brands: Hayes’ Farm of Tipperary and Crowe’s Farm.

The programme, which is backed by Bord Bia, is designed to support small and medium Irish food and drink businesses grow their brand and build their supply network, particularly during this time of economic uncertainty.

Since 2017, Lidl has invested €1 million in the programme and this year, 33 Irish suppliers have been given the opportunity to showcase their products on the shelves of all 202 Lidl stores across Ireland and Northern Ireland from Thursday 30th July.

Hayes’ Farm of Tipperary is situated in the rich pastureland of the Golden Vale in. Home of deliciously smooth soft cheeses and yoghurts, over the past 400 years the farm has been handed down from generation to generation of Hayes family members. Hayes’ Farm will be bringing a variety of their products to Lidl from 30th July.

Crowe’s Farm was established in 1981 by John Crowe, who began hand-rearing batches of Landrace Pigs on the family farm. Crowe’s Farm has dedicated years to perfecting traditional methods of meat preparation to give customers the best quality pork and bacon products. This year, they are bringing their delicious Dry Cure Pepper Roasting Joint (€7.99) to Lidl stores nationwide from 30th July.

Lidl’s Kickstart products will be in all 202 stores across Ireland and Northern Ireland from Thursday 30th July for a limited time.