James Cox

Lidl Ireland is set to create 1,200 new jobs across its 168 Irish stores in 2021.

The supermarket chain said the new jobs will be a variety of operational and office-based roles across its store network of 168 store locations, three regional distribution centres and Dublin head office.

Lidl has also committed to a €2 million investment in a Covid Employee Bonus for all employees on the island of Ireland. This bonus is the third Covid bonus offered by the retailer to recognise the “valiant efforts” of their essential workers during the pandemic.

Lidl has also announced a €75 million expansion project on its Mullingar regional distribution centre.

Maeve McCleane, director of Human Resources at Lidl Ireland & Northern Ireland said: “Since the onset of the pandemic our teams have demonstrated inspirational dedication and bravery in serving our local communities when they needed it most. I am delighted to confirm this significant investment in the form of a third bonus to acknowledge their selflessness and hard work in this challenging time.

“Our most important asset has always been our people, and 2020 has reinforced that they are in fact the bedrock of our business which is why we have prioritised building not only an exceptional place to work, but also an inclusive, rewarding and fulfilling culture at Lidl for our employees. It is with great pride that we accept this year’s Top Employers certification and I look forward to welcoming many new colleagues to team Lidl in the coming months.”