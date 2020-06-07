Hollywood actor Liam Neeson is said to be ‘heart-broken’ over the death of his 94-year-old mother, Kitty.

Mrs. Neeson, nee Brown hailed from Waterford city.

According to the ‘Ballymena Daily’, hundreds of Tributes have been paid online with one describing her as “a lovely lady adored by many”.

Very sorry to hear or the passing of Kitty Neeson, the mother of a Freeman of our Borough. As Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, I will be raising this at full council on Tuesday where we will be holding a minutes silence. Rest in Peace, Kitty ❤️ pic.twitter.com/utA3eyYMIJ — Mayor MEABC (@Mayor_MEA) June 6, 2020

The actor turned 68 today, just hours after his mother’s passing.

News of Mrs. Neeson’s death was announced by Ballymena Parish Priest, Fr Paddy Delargy during a mass in the All Saints Church in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

“We pray for those that died recently…. and Kitty Neeson. Her funeral arrangements will be later,” Fr. Delargy said in the mass streamed on Facebook live following lockdown guidelines.

Fr Delargy invited viewers to take part in prayer in an ode to the death of Liam’s beloved mother.