Level 5 is the highest level of restrictions under the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the Government is giving “very active consideration” to moving the country to Level 5 restrictions upon the recommendation of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Nphet has recommended that the country be moved to Level 5 restrictions for a period of six weeks.

Level 5 signals an almost complete lockdown of the country and is the highest level of restrictions under the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan – here are the restrictions in full.

Summary

At Level 5, the public health risk means that people will be asked to stay at home, except to exercise within five kilometres of their home.

There will be no gatherings other than small numbers at funerals and weddings.

Gatherings

Gatherings in a home or garden do not permit any visitors. No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings also.

For weddings, up to 6 guests can attend a ceremony and reception. Funerals can be attended by up to 10 mourners.

Religious services must be held online while places of worship can remain open for private prayer.

Organised indoor gatherings such as events in theatres, cinemas, arts events, business events, training events or conferences, should not take place.

Organised outdoor gatherings such as outdoor arts events and training events should also no longer take place.

Daily life

Restrictions on domestic travel are in place as people are asked to stay at home and exercise within five kilometres of their homes.

Working from home must take place, unless it is for working in health, social care or other essential service and cannot be done from home.

Schools, childcare services, higher and adult education will be subject to “recommendations based on situation and evidence at time.”

On public transport, face coverings must be worn, capacity will be limited to 25 per cent, and the service should be used for essential workers and purposes only.

Those aged over 70 and the medically vulnerable should “exercise judgement” regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home, with specific guidance set to be provided.

Nursing and care home visits are suspended aside from “critical and compassionate circumstances.”

Businesses and services

Museums, galleries and other cultural attractions must all remain closed.

Bars, cafes, restaurants and wet pubs can open for takeaway or delivery only. Nightclubs, discos and casinos will remain closed.

Hotels and accommodation can remain open for those with essential non-social and non-tourist purposes only.

Essential retailers can remain open with the wearing of face coverings only. All other retail and personal services will be closed.

Sports

Indoor and outdoor training can take place for individuals only. There will be no exercise or dance classes.

No matches and events can take place, with no exemptions.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools will be closed.