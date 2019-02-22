A Kerry produced gin has scooped the top prize at the World Gin Awards in London.

Dingle Original Gin was awarded Overall Best in World at the ceremony last night.

More than 400 gins from around the world underwent blind taste testing by industry experts before a final shortlist of 20 entries was announced.

At the ceremony in London last night, the company said it was GIN-credibly proud to represent Ireland as a leading producer of gin.

Taking to Instagram, Disterlly owners said: “When the three independent spirits who founded the Dingle Distillery set out, the aim for Dingle Gin was to create a completely unique and innovative gin, which also worked within the great tradition of gin distilling.

“Liam, Peter and Oliver achieved what they set out to do and we have always been extremely proud of our gin, however, it’s always nice to have the belief in your product validated on a world stage.

“Here’s to many more years of world-class gin distilling. We hope you all raise a glass in celebrating this achievement with us!”

The distillery was launched in 2012.

